ESPN Analyst, Former SEC Coach on Why Clemson Should Be Worried

Friday night on ESPN2, a former SEC coach weighed in on who needs to be more worried about their season after losing their opener last week: Clemson or Florida.

The Gators lost 24-11 at Utah, while the Tigers suffered a 28-7 defeat at Duke.

Dan Mullen, the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach turned ESPN analyst, said he thinks the team that needs to be more worried is “definitely Clemson.”

“Because you look in that game, I thought Cade Klubnik took a step backwards,” Mullen said of Clemson’s starting quarterback. “He regressed from what we saw the year before. They were out-athleted by Duke. We’re used to seeing these perimeter players that are unbelievable for Clemson, that can score at will with the ball in their hands. They didn’t look as athletic.”

Mullen believes Dabo Swinney’s team needs to be cautious about a disappointing season after the Week 1 upset at the hands of the Blue Devils.

“They came into the season with championship aspirations,” Mullen said. “They’ve lost three out of their last four games, and I think they’ve got to be careful with how this season turns for them moving forward.”

The 25th-ranked Tigers will try to get back on track beginning today against Charleston Southern. Kickoff is set for 2:15 p.m. on ACC Network.

