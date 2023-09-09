Is Desmond Howard Hitting the Panic Button on Clemson?

During ESPN’s College GameDay show today, analyst Desmond Howard weighed in on where he has the panic meter after Clemson’s 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday.

Howard isn’t hitting the panic button on the Tigers too much just yet despite their disappointing performance against the Blue Devils in Durham.

“I don’t think you should really panic that much,” Howard said. “Now, there’s concern. The concern is they could not score in the red zone. They moved the ball very effectively against Duke’s defense. But when you turn over the ball, blocked field goals and fumble… I think that could change the game, just one of those — a touchdown, a field goal. So, I don’t think that the panic should be that great right now in Clemson. But they didn’t look great against Duke.”

Clemson hopes for a much better showing against Charleston Southern today at Death Valley. The game is set for 2:15 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network.

