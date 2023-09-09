Sammy Brown trolls haters after dominant win

2024 Clemson commit Sammy Brown is the No. 1 linebacker in the class, and one of the more vocal Tigers recruits in recent memory. When we saw him at Wren High School, the talent was obvious as he lead Jefferson to a 30-14 win.

As the spokesperson of this Clemson class, it comes with the spotlight. When the Tigers were upset by Duke in the opener, social media was flooded with jokes about the Clemson program.

It’s all in good fun, mostly. People are chomping at the bit to see great programs lose and that’s what happened to the Tigers on Labor Day. That loss lingered into the week, and fans of Oconee County (Ga.) prepped a banner saying “should’ve gone to Duke,” knowing they were taking on the future Clemson linebacker.

There’s no doubt Brown saw this, and he told The Clemson Insider earlier in the week about how he’s still confident in this Tigers team.

With that in mind, seeing the opposing fans troll him about Clemson backfired tremendously, as he scored four touchdowns en route to a 44-7 victory. After the game, he donned his Tigers cap to add insult to injury after his dominant night.

44-7. GO DRAGONS AND GO TIGERS🐅🐅🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/x942bZbbff — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) September 9, 2023

Moral of the story is to not troll Brown, or it might backfire in the worst way. On top of those four scores, we’ve seen what he does at linebacker, so it must’ve been an ugly night for Oconee County. Clemson fans can get their hopes up watching Brown, as he only rises when the naysayers are the loudest.