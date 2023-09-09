Swinney Doubles Down: 'Again, Nobody Wants to Hear It'

Clemson has both passed and rushed for more than 200 yards in each of the first two games this season.

The difference is, after dropping Monday’s season opener at Duke, the 25th-ranked Tigers won Saturday’s home opener against Charleston Southern, 66-17.

Clemson is now 59-1 when both passing and rushing for 200-plus yards under head coach Dabo Swinney, with the lone loss coming to the Blue Devils, 28-7, in Durham.

“I am thankful we won this one. I know y’all didn’t like my comment the other day,” Swinney said after Saturday’s victory at Death Valley. “I’ll take 200-plus, 200-plus every game, and I’ll take those odds without the turnovers. Ross (Taylor, Clemson’s Director of Football Communications) did some research on that. I think it was about 1,800 times that’s happened since 2014, and that team’s won 98 percent of the time. So, I’ll take those odds. Now, we found the two percent anomaly. We figured out how to do that.”

Clemson (1-1) managed to score only one touchdown in the game at Duke and wasn’t able to put any points on the board in the second half despite three straight drives inside the Blue Devils’ 10-yard line to open the second half. Those drives ended in a blocked field goal attempt and two lost fumbles.

The Tigers totaled 422 yards of offense against the Blue Devils — including 213 rushing yards and 209 passing yards – and after watching the film, Swinney said this past week, “If we do what we did offensively for the rest of the year, we won’t lose another game.”

Swinney doubled down on that after Saturday’s game, saying, “Again, nobody wants to hear it, but we did a lot of really good things in that game Monday night, a lot of really good things.”

“It’s a dadgum shame we lost the game, but we freakin’ did some things that you’ve got to do to win football games,” Swinney continued. “Again, the fun’s in the winning, but I’ve been encouraged.”

Swinney has reason to be encouraged after Saturday, when coordinator Garrett Riley’s offense totaled 679 yards, including 405 through the air and 274 on the ground. Although Clemson committed two more turnovers, which resulted in Charleston Southern’s only two touchdowns, the Tigers scored eight offensive touchdowns of their own and went 7-of-8 in the red zone after going just 1-of-4 in that area against Duke.

After going 27-of-43 passing for 209 yards with one touchdown and an interception against Duke, starting quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 28-of-37 passes for a career-high 315 yards and four touchdowns with one interception against Charleston Southern.

“I’m super excited, man. These guys are confident,” Swinney said. “Garrett’s got a good feel for what we’re doing. It’s been a blast. We’re playing good up front. … The turnovers will kill ya, and so if we can get that out of our system, we can be really, really good.

“Because we’ve demonstrated we can really run the football, and a game like today… What was Cade, 28-of-37 or something like that? I mean, geez, you talk about gaining some confidence. We caught the ball well. … We threw the ball all over the place and demonstrated some good stuff.”