Swinney Gives Injury Update on Two Starters

Following the 66-17 win over Charleston Southern, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on the starters that the Tigers were without Saturday.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Cole Turner and junior safety Andrew Mukuba both missed Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers at Death Valley.

“Both of them just have lower body injuries, but they’re going to be day to day,” Swinney said.

Turner had two catches for 21 yards in the season opener at Duke, while Mukuba tallied six tackles (0.5 for loss), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery against the Blue Devils.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!