Tigers Strike First Against Charleston Southern

CLEMSON — Making his first career start at Death Valley, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik led the 25th-ranked Tigers right down the field for the first score of Saturday’s game against Charleston Southern.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Tigers took a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game when Klubnik hit receiver Antonio Williams for a 10-yard touchdown pass that capped a 10-play, 68-yard drive.

Klubnik also connected with Williams on a 14-yard pass earlier in the drive for a key fourth-and-4 conversion near midfield.

Klubnik went 6-of-8 passing for 64 yards and the touchdown during the drive. Williams had the two receptions for 24 yards and the touchdown, while Will Shipley ran for 9 yards on two carries and also had a couple of catches for 24 yards.

