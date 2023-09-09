Tigers take back the lead

CLEMSON – The Clemson Tigers finally took lead back from the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, starting off with a rare special teams play. Freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown bounced off a tackle, and returned the ball 27 yards to the Charleston Southern 39 yard-line.

Following this strong return, sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik threw a 29-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams for a first-and-goal position at the 10-yard line. Will Shipley followed with a five-yard to second-and-goal, and Williams caught Klubnik’s five-yard pass for a touchdown. Sophomore wide receiver Adam Randall delivered a strong block to free Williams for the score.

The drive was three plays for 39 yards from the Tigers. Robert Gunn III made the ensuing extra point following the third touchdown from Clemson to secure a 21-14 lead with 12:27 left in the first half.