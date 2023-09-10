Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17

Football

By September 10, 2023 8:33 am

CLEMSON – The Tigers started slow Saturday afternoon in Death Valley but once they got going they rolled Charleston Southern 66-17.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

