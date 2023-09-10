Clemson Offense, Defense Feed Each Other

CLEMSON — Following last Monday’s loss at Duke, Dabo Swinney said his Clemson team did not play very complementary football.

That was not the case on Saturday.

The Clemson offense and defense complemented each other very well in a 66-17 victory over Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium.

The offense racked up 679 yards, while scoring seven of the eight times they made it inside the red zone, while the defense held the Buccaneers to 73 total yards and scored on a 35-yard Wade Woodaz interception return.

“What you saw in the second half is what complementary football looks like,” Swinney said. “That’s Clemson football. When you play complementary football, and that is kind of what did not happen Monday night.”

On Monday night, the Tigers (1-1) turned the football over three times, including two inside the Duke seven-yard line. They also had two field goals blocked.

Twice Clemson got to the one-yard line, but did not score.

Eventually, the offense’s miscues wore on the defense, as they allowed 87 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

“The kind of gave up two plays all night and they just need a little help,” Swinney said. “If you just put one or two of those in, then all of sudden the game kind of changes.

“You just have to put some life in that defense. You saw that (today). All of a sudden, they are just feeding each other and just complementing each other. It is fun to watch when it works out that way.”

Clemson’s two turnovers, which led to 14 of CSU’s 17 points, were the disappointments.

“We lost the turnover margin, again. That is something we have to grow out of if we are going to have the type of season that we want to have,” Swinney said. “It cost us last week for sure. We had a little more room for error today to overcome it.

“Again, it is going to be tougher as we go, so we have to be better with the ball.”

Clemson will try to get better next week when it takes on Florida Atlantic at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and will be televised by ACCN.

