Clemson Picks Up New Commitment

September 10, 2023

The Clemson baseball program picked up a commitment Sunday from a standout Peach State prospect.

Jefferson (Ga.) High School 2025 righthanded pitcher Eston Simpson announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via Twitter.

Simpson recently earned the 2023 PBR Future Games Most Valuable Pitcher award.

You can check out some clips of the new Clemson commit below:

