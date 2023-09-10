Clemson Picks Up New Commitment

The Clemson baseball program picked up a commitment Sunday from a standout Peach State prospect.

Jefferson (Ga.) High School 2025 righthanded pitcher Eston Simpson announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via Twitter.

Committed!! I wanted to say thank you to my coaches, family, and everyone else that has helped me through this process. Go Tigers!🐅🐅 @Devine_Baseball @jdragonbaseball pic.twitter.com/9MjSsblWyr — Eston Simpson (@EstonSimpson) September 10, 2023

Simpson recently earned the 2023 PBR Future Games Most Valuable Pitcher award.

You can check out some clips of the new Clemson commit below:

5 IP / 0 ER / 3 SO / 64 P / 68 S%

Devine takes the win 4-1.@PG_Georgia @Devine_Baseball @jdragonbaseball pic.twitter.com/bcyOFErnIG — Eston Simpson (@EstonSimpson) July 7, 2023

6ks/ 94 pitches (73% strikes)/ 84-87 mph pic.twitter.com/df57kM1G2h — Eston Simpson (@EstonSimpson) March 29, 2023

