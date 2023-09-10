Clemson Picks Up New Commitment

The Clemson baseball program picked up a commitment Sunday from a standout Peach State prospect.
Jefferson (Ga.) High School 2025 righthanded pitcher Eston Simpson announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via Twitter.
Committed!! I wanted to say thank you to my coaches, family, and everyone else that has helped me through this process. Go Tigers!🐅🐅 @Devine_Baseball @jdragonbaseball pic.twitter.com/9MjSsblWyr
— Eston Simpson (@EstonSimpson) September 10, 2023
Simpson recently earned the 2023 PBR Future Games Most Valuable Pitcher award.
You can check out some clips of the new Clemson commit below:
5 IP / 0 ER / 3 SO / 64 P / 68 S%
Devine takes the win 4-1.@PG_Georgia @Devine_Baseball @jdragonbaseball pic.twitter.com/bcyOFErnIG
— Eston Simpson (@EstonSimpson) July 7, 2023
84-87 mph/ 4inn shut out/ 5ks/ 12-0 win for boys.@PG_Georgia @Devine_Baseball @jdragonbaseball @Hudson_PBR @JGoetzPBR pic.twitter.com/PsO71MNhym
— Eston Simpson (@EstonSimpson) May 29, 2023
6ks/ 94 pitches (73% strikes)/ 84-87 mph pic.twitter.com/df57kM1G2h
— Eston Simpson (@EstonSimpson) March 29, 2023
5 innings. 71 pitches/51 strikes/5 SO@jdragonbaseball @Devine_Baseball @BlitzSportsGA @PBRGeorgia @PBR_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/NcI6xn36V9
— Eston Simpson (@EstonSimpson) February 23, 2023
