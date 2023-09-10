Did Clemson Drop Out of AP Poll?

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released Sunday after Week 2 of the college football season.

Clemson (1-1, 0-1 ACC) dropped out of the AP Top 25 and is now unranked in the AP Poll.

The Tigers were ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll entering Saturday’s 66-17 win over Charleston Southern in the home opener at Death Valley.

Clemson leads all teams outside the AP Top 25 receiving votes with 86.

Clemson scored 45 unanswered points and outgained Charleston Southern by 606 yards after amassing 679 yards of offense. Defensively, the Tigers held the Buccaneers to 73 total yards and just 12 rushing yards. Clemson forced eight three-and-outs, registered two sacks and came up with 10 tackles for a loss.

Clemson will play the second game of its current three-game homestand this Saturday, when the Tigers face Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. The primetime game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

You can see the full AP Top 25 after Week 2 below:

1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Florida State

4 Texas

5 USC

6 Ohio State

7 Penn State

8 Washington

9 Notre Dame

10 Alabama

11 Tennessee

12 Utah

13 Oregon

14 LSU

15 Kansas State

16 Oregon State

17 Ole Miss

18 Colorado

19 Oklahoma

20 UNC

21 Duke

22 Miami

23 Washington State

24 UCLA

25 Iowa

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.

