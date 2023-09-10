Former CFB Coach on Clemson: ‘They’re in pain’

A former ACC and SEC coach weighed in on Clemson after the Tigers’ 66-17 win Saturday over Charleston Southern at Death Valley.

During ACC Network’s ACC Huddle show, analyst Mark Richt gave his thoughts on the Tigers, who are now 1-1 on the season after losing the opener at Duke on Sept. 4.

Clemson plays host to Florida Atlantic this Saturday, the final tune-up before a huge conference showdown against Florida State at Death Valley on Sept. 23.

“Well I think Clemson is only gonna feel good if they win this game against Florida State because right now they’re in pain,” said Richt, the former Miami and Georgia head coach.

“I mean even the first couple of touchdowns of the game (vs. CSU), the fans that I heard were booing after that pick-six. Not an exciting time for Clemson right now. The only game that will vindicate their season in my opinion is the game coming up at the end of the month here against Florida State. So, that’s going to be a monster for Clemson for a lot of reasons.”

Despite the win Saturday, Clemson dropped out of the latest AP Top 25 Poll, while Florida State (2-0) moved up one spot to No. 3 in the AP Poll behind only Georgia at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 2.

The Seminoles are coming off a 66-13 win vs. Southern Miss on Saturday after an impressive 45-24 victory over then-No. 5 LSU on Sept. 3.

