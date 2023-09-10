Latest Coaches Poll Released

The latest US LBM Coaches Poll was released Sunday following Week 2 of the college football season.

Clemson (1-1, 0-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 22 in the coaches poll.

The Tigers were ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll entering Saturday’s 66-17 win over Charleston Southern in the home opener at Death Valley.

Clemson scored 45 unanswered points and outgained Charleston Southern by 606 yards after amassing 679 yards of offense. Defensively, the Tigers held the Buccaneers to 73 total yards and just 12 rushing yards. Clemson forced eight three-and-outs, registered two sacks and came up with 10 tackles for a loss.

Clemson will play the second game of its current three-game homestand this Saturday, when the Tigers face Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. The primetime game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

You can see the full coaches poll following Week 2 below:

1 Georgia 2-0 1624 64 1 — 1/1 2 Michigan 2-0 1533 1 2 — 2/2 3 Florida State 2-0 1441 0 5 2 3/8 4 Ohio State 2-0 1401 0 4 — 4/4 5 Southern California 3-0 1319 0 6 1 5/6 6 Texas 2-0 1318 0 10 4 6/12 7 Penn State 2-0 1229 0 7 — 7/7 8 Washington 2-0 1129 0 8 — 8/11 9 Tennessee 2-0 1039 0 9 — 9/10 10 Alabama 1-1 1016 0 3 -7 3/10 11 Notre Dame 3-0 1004 0 11 — 11/13 12 Utah 2-0 893 0 12 — 12/14 13 Oregon 2-0 870 0 13 — 13/15 14 Louisiana State 1-1 714 0 14 — 5/14 15 Kansas State 2-0 675 0 15 — 15/17 16 Oklahoma 2-0 584 0 17 1 16/19 17 Oregon State 2-0 562 0 18 1 17/18 18 North Carolina 2-0 506 0 16 -2 16/20 19 Mississippi 2-0 503 0 20 1 19/22 20 Duke 2-0 363 0 24 4 20/NR 21 Colorado 2-0 357 0 25 4 21/25 22 Clemson 1-1 207 0 21 -1 9/22 23 Miami 2-0 195 0 NR 9 23/NR 24 Iowa 2-0 166 0 NR 2 24/NR 25 UCLA 2-0 101 0 NR 4 25/NR

