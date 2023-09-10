Swinney Comments on Falling Out of AP Poll

CLEMSON — With the exception of four weeks in 2014 and eight weeks in 2021, the Clemson Football program has been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll in most instances since Sept. 18 of 2011.

However, the Tigers find themselves not ranked in the latest AP Poll following Saturday’s 66-17 victory over Charleston Southern.

“Shoot! We are a long way away from all of that,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after being asked about falling out of the latest poll during his weekly teleconference with the media on Sunday. “I really don’t care. I would not care if we were ranked No. 1 or ranked 25 or not ranked. We just have to win ball games and all of that stuff takes care of itself as you go through.”

Clemson (1-1) became a regular fixture in the AP Poll under Swinney’s leadership following its 38-24 victory over then defending national champion Auburn on September 17, 2011. Since then, Swinney’s teams have been ranked in the AP Poll 183 weeks, including a program record 107 consecutive weeks from November 23, 2014 to October 2, 2021.

Prior to being knocked out of this week’s AP Top 25 poll, Clemson went 21 straight week’s in the writer’s poll (November 28, 2021 to September 9, 2023).

“We have a tough schedule ahead. If we manage our schedule around here like we have in years past, then all of that stuff takes care of itself,” Swinney said. “But here we are sitting here at 1-1 after two games, but nobody knows who anybody is, honestly.

“We have a chance to be a good football team, but we have to work our way to that.”

The Tigers will have an opportunity to earn their way back in the AP Poll this Saturday when they host Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. They then face No. 3 Florida State on Sept. 23 at Death Valley.

Clemson also plays at No. 22 Miami on Oct. 21 before hosting No. 9 Notre Dame on Nov. 4 and No. 20 UNC on Nov. 18. The Tigers were 4-1 vs. ranked opponents last year.

