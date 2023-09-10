Swinney Updates Health of Team After Home Opener

During his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the health status of his team coming out of Saturday’s home opener vs. Charleston Southern.

Swinney said his team “came through the game in good shape” from an injury standpoint.

“Didn’t have anybody come in today or anything with anything serious,” Swinney said.

Clemson (1-1) returns to action Saturday against Florida Atlantic at Death Valley (8 p.m., ACC Network).

