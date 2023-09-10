What They Are Saying: Clemson's Win Over CSU

Despite some first-half struggles and just a touchdown lead at halftime, Clemson dominated on both sides of the ball in the final two quarters and scored 42 unanswered points after the break en route to a 66-17 win over Charleston Southern in Saturday’s home opener at Death Valley.

The Tigers improved to 1-1 on the 2023 campaign, bouncing back from the 28-7 loss at Duke in the season opener. Up next for Clemson is this Saturday’s primetime contest at home against Florida Atlantic (8 p.m., ACC Network).

Check out some of what they were saying on Twitter about the Tigers’ game vs. Charleston Southern:

Clemson is getting onside kicked by Charleston Southern

pic.twitter.com/M25kagCvBy — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 9, 2023

👀 Charleston Southern 14, Clemson 7

Late 1st quarter — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 9, 2023

Clemson is struggling with … Charleston Southern in the first half. Dear lord. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 9, 2023

Charleston Southern scored 13 points vs. North Greenville last week & has 17 points vs. Clemson in the first half. — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) September 9, 2023

Cade Klubnik throws for 315 yards, 4 TD's & 1 Int as Clemson pulls away to beat Charleston Southern, 66-17. Klubnik talks about the early frustration of a couple of turnovers and how the Tigers responded in a big way.@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/uodAZFpNiJ — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) September 9, 2023

Beaux Collins taking the scenic route, all 69 yards of it! 🔥@ClemsonFB | @beaux_collins pic.twitter.com/mvwseXz0dg — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 9, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, we are BACK! Clemson’s 66-17 win over Charleston Southern today is a Winning Scorigami! It’s the 𝟰𝟮𝟬𝘁𝗵 unique winning scoreline in @ClemsonFB history! pic.twitter.com/6xc6aKYdtD — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 9, 2023

After finally playing CSU, Clemson now has a winning record against every active D1 college football team in the state. Coastal Carolina 1-0

Charleston Southern 1-0

Furman 44-10-4

Presbyterian 33-3-4

South Carolina 72-43-4

South Carolina State 5-0

The Citadel 33-5-1

Wofford 13-3 pic.twitter.com/XSX6Jv0v77 — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 9, 2023

WADE WOODAZ PICK 6‼️ pic.twitter.com/AzO5VodUsS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 9, 2023

The back-to-back touchdowns by Mafah and Woodaz 12 seconds apart are the quickest back-to-back touchdowns in Clemson history, breaking the previous mark of Derrick Hamilton catching scoring passes from Charlie Whitehurst 14 seconds apart against Duke in 2003. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) September 9, 2023

Somehow we were able to keep a camera on @TylerBrownn2. That man is shifty ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VjFbFqQsJF — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 10, 2023

The defense today = Brick Wall 🧱 pic.twitter.com/lB2gEFaDx8 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 9, 2023

Clemson and Alabama are both 1-1 through two weeks. It's the first time that's happened since… 2003. Twenty years. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 10, 2023

Interesting note on #Clemson's win over CSU Saturday: Just the 2nd game since 2000 with 16 or more players with a catch. They're the only FBS team w/2 such gms since 2000. — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) September 10, 2023

On Saturday, @ClemsonFB set a school record by playing 117 players. A total of 41 of those 117 players made their debut in a #Clemson uniform. — Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) September 10, 2023

Enjoy some Sunday morning highlights 📺 🐅 pic.twitter.com/oRK4sdaHWv — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 10, 2023

