What They Are Saying: Watson Leads Browns over Bengals

What They Are Saying: Watson Leads Browns over Bengals

Football

What They Are Saying: Watson Leads Browns over Bengals

By September 10, 2023 4:50 pm

By |

Deshaun Watson led the Cleveland Browns to a 24-3 victory over the Bengals Sunday to open the 2023 season.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Clemson’s former QB1 Sunday afternoon.

Watson was 16-29 passing for 154 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

 

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

1hr

The Clemson baseball program picked up a commitment Sunday from a standout Peach State prospect. Jefferson (Ga.) High School 2025 righthanded pitcher Eston Simpson announced his verbal pledge to the (…)

4hr

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released Sunday after Week 2 of the college football season. Clemson (1-1, 0-1 ACC) dropped out of the AP Top 25 and is now unranked in the AP Poll. The Tigers were ranked No. (…)

5hr

The latest US LBM Coaches Poll was released Sunday following Week 2 of the college football season. Clemson (1-1, 0-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 22 in the coaches poll. The Tigers were ranked No. 21 in the coaches (…)

reply
7hr

CLEMSON — Following Saturday’s 66-17 win over Charleston Southern, Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz spoke to the media about his 35-yard interception return in the third quarter. Following Phil Mafah’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home