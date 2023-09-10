What They Are Saying: Watson Leads Browns over Bengals

Deshaun Watson led the Cleveland Browns to a 24-3 victory over the Bengals Sunday to open the 2023 season.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Clemson’s former QB1 Sunday afternoon.

Watson was 16-29 passing for 154 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

"It was awesome to come out here and get this victory against our rival." Deshaun Watson spoke to @EvanWashburn after the @Browns 24-3 win over the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/9FmmdRSn3F — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 10, 2023

Fans cheer on Deshaun Watson as he leaves the field after the win. #Browns pic.twitter.com/O8hpHC5GhK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 10, 2023

Not Good for the Bengals: Browns QB Deshaun Watson hits TE Harrison Bryant for the touchdown. Looks like Cleveland is going to take care of Cincy as they are up 21.pic.twitter.com/aPWiSDgWVz — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 10, 2023