Woodaz brothers share moment in Death Valley

CLEMSON — The Woodaz name is building in Tiger Town. Since his true freshman season last year, linebacker Wade Woodaz has been on a great trajectory for success. Woodaz had 20 tackles in his first year at Clemson, and made his case to be the starter he is in 2023.

In the home opener against Charleston Southern, Woodaz was key in stifling the option offense as Wes Goodwin went to a 4-3 base to counter. He had two tackles, but was a key part of the defensive highlight of the day.

After a big bit from sophomore cornerback Jaedyn Lukus, the ball just landed in Woodaz’ hands, and he returned it 35 yards for a score. It was a big moment for him, but even larger because his brother, Drew Woodaz, was in the crowd.

Woodaz committed to Clemson in April, and this was the first game he’s attended since making that decision. Wade Woodaz talked about what it meant to have him in attendance postgame.

“He’s my best friend, so whenever I can play in front of him or next to him is awesome,” Woodaz said.

What’s interesting to note is Woodaz mentioned playing next to him, and the two will be playing together for the Tigers next season when Drew Woodaz joins the program.

Family lineage is a key part of the Clemson culture, and the Woodaz brothers’ relationship and play continues to grow through their Tigers journey.