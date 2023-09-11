Barnes After First Clemson Start: 'It's Bigger Than Football Here'

CLEMSON — Without starting nickel back Andrew Mukuba, the Clemson Tigers got to see a freshman look poised in the role at Death Valley. Khalil Barnes prepared all week to be the starter and looked the part in this opportunity, but there was a time he expected to be wearing a different uniform.

Barnes initially committed to Wake Forest in June 2022, but de-committed a few months later. During his first media availability Monday, he said he just wanted “the recruiting process to be over,” and that played into his early decision. He loves that stuff, but ended up changing his mind, and he opened up his recruiting 10 days after the Tigers offered him.

The official visit in November 2022 opened Barnes’ eyes to what Clemson brings. It’s not just on the field and the coaches’ honesty is something he emphasized in his choice to be a Tiger.

“Clemson had been the most honest with me,” Barnes said. “Coach (Mickey) Conn, especially…him and Coach (Dabo) Swinney were like real heavy on me and I had a meeting with them in their office and they were just kind of like ‘a lot of coaches won’t tell you this but based on the recruiting board is how offers go out’ and at that time, they were waiting on two other guys.”

It’s impressive to see the Tigers’ staff be so honest with Barnes, and it clearly worked out as he received the Clemson offer and decided to come to Tiger Town.

As we see every year with recruits, the family mindset Swinney brings to the program is eye-opening for many high school players and it’s what helped draw Barnes to Clemson. His experience on campus came right after a loss, but Swinney was his normal self and positive during their time together. That’s what separated it for Barnes.

“It wasn’t that hard after the [official visit], because no one likes to lose,” Barnes said. “Just seeing the coaches’ mindset really showing football isn’t everything. Even after the loss, Coach Swinney and the staff and some of the players being able to have a good time after that game…it’s bigger than football here, it’s not just all talk, so that really drove me here for real.”

Barnes made a tackle in his first start, and it’s never a bad thing to have a quiet day as a defensive back. With he and the secondary’s performance, the Charleston Southern offense was stifled to 73 total yards and four first downs. With Mukuba back in the fold soon, his snaps may take a drop, but Barnes has proved he’s able to step in and make an impact for Wes Goodwin’s unit.