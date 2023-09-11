Barnes Explains Why Woods Is ‘Different’ -- and ‘a Man of Many Talents’

Peter Woods didn’t waste any time making a big impression on coaches and teammates alike upon his arrival to Clemson earlier this year, and Khalil Barnes is among those who were quickly blown away by the freshman phenom defensive lineman back in spring practice.

A freshman safety and midyear enrollee, Barnes recalled how he personally experienced some butterflies during his first spring practice at Clemson this year, despite being able to participate in bowl practice with the Tigers in Miami ahead of last year’s Orange Bowl, thanks to an NCAA rule change.

Woods, on the other hand, showed up for Clemson’s spring practice as another early enrollee and seemed like a seasoned veteran to Barnes.

“I had heard all the hype about him, but I had never really seen him play,” Barnes said to the media this week. “But our first spring practice, just kind of seeing him go out there with the ones… I was nervous and I had already had a few practices in Miami. He came out first spring practice and looked like he had been here for years. So, I ain’t never seen nothing like that. But I’m happy he’s on my team and not on nobody else’s team.”

Barnes, who signed alongside Woods in Clemson’s 2023 class, told reporters he’s never seen a player in their age group as physically developed as the 6-foot-2, 315-pound Woods is right now.

“He’s different,” Barnes said. “The closest thing I can think of to him is like a linebacker who’s going to come in (next year) like a Sammy (2024 Clemson five-star commit Sammy Brown), just kind of like a physical specimen.”

ESPN’s No. 4 overall recruit and the top-ranked defender in the 2023 recruiting class, Woods made his college debut at Duke and added three tackles (one for loss) in Saturday’s game vs. Charleston Southern. The former five-star prospect finished his prep career in Alabama with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks.

Not only is Woods gifted on the gridiron, but he has great vocals off the field to go with his playing ability on it, according to Barnes.

“Peter is a man of many talents,” Barnes said. “If he wasn’t in football, he could be on like American Idol or something, for real… Peter can sing. You’ll be shocked. He’ll probably give y’all (the media) something, I don’t know. You gotta ask him, ask him to give you something. You’re going to be like, OK, he got that.”