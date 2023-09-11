Clemson-FSU Game Time Announced

Included below from the ACC are kickoff times for games for the week of Sept. 23. Clemson will play host to Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 23, and will face the Seminoles at noon ET on ABC. Limited tickets for that game remain available at ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON.
Friday, Sept. 22
- NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – Friday, 9/22 as previously announced
Saturday, Sept. 23
- Florida State at Clemson, Noon ET on ABC
- Army at Syracuse, Noon ET on ACC Network
- Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon ET on ESPN2
- Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- Duke at UConn, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN – as previously announced
- Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network
- North Carolina at Pitt, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network – featuring ACC Huddle
All times are Eastern.
ACC Notes
- On Sept. 23, Florida State and Clemson will mark the fourth time this season that an ACC team has played in ABC’s Saturday noon game – Virginia (Sept. 2), NC State (Sept. 9), Florida State and Boston College (Sept. 16).
- In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the ACC captivated the national audience, averaging 5.1 million viewers – more than double all other conferences in the highest average per game viewership for the week.
- During the first three weeks of the season, the ACC has a pair of games on ABC’s Saturday Night Football as well as 11 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.
- In total, seven ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts and ACC Network will also feature 13 games.
- Of the ten full national ABC telecasts, seven of them feature seven different institutions.
