Clemson-FSU Game Time Announced

Included below from the ACC are kickoff times for games for the week of Sept. 23. Clemson will play host to Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 23, and will face the Seminoles at noon ET on ABC. Limited tickets for that game remain available at ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON.

Friday, Sept. 22

NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – Friday, 9/22 as previously announced

Saturday, Sept. 23

Florida State at Clemson, Noon ET on ABC

Army at Syracuse, Noon ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon ET on ESPN2

Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Duke at UConn, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN – as previously announced

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network

North Carolina at Pitt, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network – featuring ACC Huddle

All times are Eastern.

