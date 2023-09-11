Etienne's Big Play Seals Week 1 Win for Jags

Etienne's Big Play Seals Week 1 Win for Jags

By September 11, 2023 3:24 pm

Travis Etienne put the finishing touches on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 1 win with an impressive run Sunday.

The former Clemson running back broke loose for a 26-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to close out Jacksonville’s 31-21 victory at the Indianapolis Colts.

Etienne finished with 18 carries for 77 yards and the game-sealing score, while former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 24-of-32 passing for 241 yards and threw for two touchdowns.

Etienne, Lawrence and the Jags return to action next Sunday when they square off against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Jacksonville.

