Etienne's Big Play Seals Week 1 Win for Jags

Travis Etienne put the finishing touches on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 1 win with an impressive run Sunday.

The former Clemson running back broke loose for a 26-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to close out Jacksonville’s 31-21 victory at the Indianapolis Colts.

Etienne finished with 18 carries for 77 yards and the game-sealing score, while former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 24-of-32 passing for 241 yards and threw for two touchdowns.

Etienne, Lawrence and the Jags return to action next Sunday when they square off against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Jacksonville.

Etienne really ran all the way up field to block for Ridley pic.twitter.com/VPbUWfLnzv — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 10, 2023

TREVOR LAWRENCE TO CALVIN RIDLEY FOR THE TOUCHDOWN!!!pic.twitter.com/EKa5fy0A4F — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 10, 2023

ZAY JONES WHAT A GRAB! Trevor Lawrence throwing DIMES already 🎯 pic.twitter.com/M2YxER9JVO — Brandon Carr (@bcarr_13) September 10, 2023

