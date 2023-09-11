Finally, Stellato Proves What He Can Do

CLEMSON – Following Saturday’s 66-17 win against Charleston Southern, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media about the outcome of the game, key players and plans moving forward.

There were a lot of new names on the field on Saturday, including wide receiver Troy Stellato.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., came to the Tigers as a highly sought after four-star prospect but was unable to play upon arriving at Clemson.

Stellato had a great spring season and fall camp in 2021 before sustained multiple injuries that drew a redshirt. He then he tore his ACL in 2022, causing him to miss the entire season.

“It’s been a rough two years I’m not going to lie,” Stellato said. “But it’s definitely molded me into the player I’m going to show the whole country that I am and the man that I’m going to become.”

Saturday’s game marked a career-high for Stellato, as he hauled in five passes for 51yards against the Buccaneers.

Swinney talked about how Stellato was one of those players that everyone was just kind of waiting on and he said, “Now you can see why he’s worth the wait.”

Swinney went on to talk about how all the injuries taught Stellato endurance, maturity, and humility.

In addition to his receptions, the redshirt sophomore managed to catch one ball just inches from the ground.

“That kid has got some mitts on him, and he’s got a lot of confidence,” Swinney said.

Stellato said he never lost his confidence, even when he was banged up and watching his teammates from the sideline.

“I never lost track of what I can do,” he said. “I just want to show everyone what I can do”.

The 25th-ranked Tigers return to Death Valley next Saturday as they face the Florida Atlantic Owls at 8 p.m.

