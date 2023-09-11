Mafah Sets Pace for Clemson

CLEMSON – On Saturday, the Clemson Tigers returned to Death Valley for the first home game of the season against Charleston Southern University and made a lot of the same mistakes they made last week against Duke.

However, Clemson was able to fix things in a 66-17 rout of the Buccaneers.

The 25th-ranked Tigers jumped out to a 45-17 lead midway through the third quarter, much to the credit of running back Phil Mafah. The junior finished the afternoon with 59 yards and scored two touchdowns to help the Clemson cause.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back helped the Tigers tie things up, 14-14, with a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter with 14 seconds remaining. Mafah had an 18-yard run that moved the ball to the CSU 5-yard line prior to his first touchdown.

Mafah then helped Clemson extend its lead to 31-17 in the third quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Clemson finished the afternoon with 274 rushing yards as the Tigers rolled up 679 total.

The Tigers will be back in action next Saturday when they host Florida Atlantic University at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ACCN.

