Swinney: Would Have Been 'Long Gone' if He Ran Program the Way Others Wanted

Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney once again had a caller ask about the transfer portal. This time, however, the caller into Swinney’s radio show said he was pleased with Swinney’s limited use of the portal.

“Listen, man, we got a lot of winning still ahead,” he replied to the caller. “We had the third-winningest decade in the history of college football last decade and we are ahead of pace to that decade. We are not going anywhere. We are going to win a lot of games.”

Clemson’s head man repeated some comments he has made previously.

“Now again, if we are only going to be happy when we win a national championship, a lot of people are going to miss a lot of fun,” Swinney said. “We have won three in 128 years. We compete and we have to create consistency and we have to have the right things and then you have to be convicted in who you are.”

The Tigers have considered using the portal at times, but usually decide they like what they currently have on the roster more.

“People talk about this portal all the time. I am not, do I prefer the portal? No, but am I opposed to it? No, absolutely not,” Swinney said. “There is not ever a spot that comes open on our roster over the past year or so where we have not said do we take a portal guy and everybody in the room to this point outside of a couple of occasions. That’s another point, there have been two or three really great ones that we thought would help us, but guess what, they have to love you too. Just because you want them does not mean they want you. And then other guys we have evaluated we like the guys we have here. We have conviction.”

Outside noise does not dictate how the two-time national champ runs his program.

“There is always going to be criticism, especially when you have success, which is good because people care. That is fine,” Swinney said. “But we are not sitting here today. I would have been long gone a long time ago if I ran this program the way everybody else wanted me to run it. I wouldn’t be sitting here. At the end of the day, you have to have conviction in what you believe as a leader. And understand some people are going to like you and some people are not going to like you. Some people are going to believe in what you want to do, and some people aren’t. That just comes with it. But at the end of the day, you have to do things the way you believe.”

The transfer portal has produced some one-hit wonders, but the Tigers’ head coach prides himself on consistency.

“Let me say I have seen a lot of so-called hot coaches that are the greatest thing ever, and hot teams that have a great moment or great year, and then a couple of years later they are long gone,” Swinney said. “You never hear from them again.”