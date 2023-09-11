Williams Shines Early in Death Valley

CLEMSON — Sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams was a playmaker for the 25th-ranked Clemson Tigers during their 66-17 win over Charleston Southern in Saturday’s home opener at Death Valley.

Still recovering from their 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday, the Tigers had to pick up the slack against the Buccaneers. While there were some definite improvements in Garrett Riley’s offense, the Tigers still struggled to find momentum early on.

The first half was a bumpy one for Clemson, yet Williams kept the offense afloat. With 11:05 left in the first quarter, Williams snared a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade Klubnik to take the 7-0 lead.

A true freshman receiver in the Tigers’ 2022 season, and a recognized freshman All-American, Williams is a talent that Clemson needs to keep putting to good use. He played a big role in the Duke game last Monday with seven receptions, three less than his career high.

Following his first touchdown in Death Valley of the 2023 season, Williams wasn’t finished. The energy in Death Valley was electric, and so was Williams again in the second quarter.

Klubnik threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Williams to take back the lead, making the score 21-14 early in the second quarter.

Although this Clemson offense is still figuring out its dynamic as a unit, it can be confident in Williams’ ability to be there when it counts. He finished the game with five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers gave Williams a break in the second half once the win was secured, and he’ll take the momentum into next week, when Clemson returns to Death Valley to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sept. 16.