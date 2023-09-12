Defense Makes a Few Changes in Coaches Box

CLEMSON — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney explained why he moved co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn to the field against Charleston Southern this past Saturday.

Conn was moved down to the field to help defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin communicate on the field with the coaches box. Goodwin is still calling plays from the field.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall moved into the coaches box to replace Conn, who spent last year and the Duke game in the coaches box. Hall will tell Conn and Goodwin what he is seeing from the coaches box.

“We want to put Ski up top with our support guys up there. I just wanted to get (Conn) down to the field. We felt like from a communication standpoint it will help us.

“His guys are playing well. Pass offense and pass defense are my biggest area we need to improve and after two games we have done a pretty good job of it.”

