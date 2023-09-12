Helms Explains Why He Stayed at Clemson

CLEMSON — The landscape of college football presents flexibility for all of its athletes. No player 100% knows how their career is going to go when they arrive, and the transfer portal presents a way to start fresh and have more playing time if they aren’t satisfied.

For Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms, this is his fourth year as a Tiger and he’s been a reserve quarterback for all of his career. There’s zero doubt he could transfer and be a starter at a different program, but he’s here.

It’s not what everyone might want, but Helms credits the person he is for why he’s “sticking it out” at Clemson.

“It’s just kind of the guy that I am,” Helms said. “Just really wanted to stick it out here and obviously wanted to get my degree, which I did in May. So, I stayed through spring and just gave my best shot.”

The South Carolina native believes he delivered a strong spring, and it pushed him into being the No. 2 quarterback for the Tigers. For a former walk-on, that’s an impressive goal to reach and he always has the opportunity to go elsewhere after this season.

“I was alright with that to be the No. 2 guy and just stick it out for this season,” he said. “I think I played well. Talked to my family about it of course, but you know, just being at Clemson for me is just kind of where I want to be and I’m happy with it.”

During Helms’ career as a Tiger, a slew of talented quarterbacks have walked through the building and he never got the opportunity to compete for the starting job. As the season rolls on, Helms takes pride in his role at Clemson and the team is better for it.