Jeff Scott Ready for 'most challenging coaching job'

Football

By September 12, 2023 10:15 pm

Jeff Scott may have had Clemson fans doing a double take Tuesday night when he tweeted about returning to coaching in Clemson.

Unfortunately for Tiger fans, Scott was referring to coaching youth soccer.

