Jeff Scott Ready for 'most challenging coaching job'

Jeff Scott may have had Clemson fans doing a double take Tuesday night when he tweeted about returning to coaching in Clemson.
Unfortunately for Tiger fans, Scott was referring to coaching youth soccer.
I am in fact coaching in Clemson this fall…
4U Soccer ⚽️
I could tell within the first five minutes of our first practice tonight that this will probably be the most challenging coaching job I’ve had
I have a newfound respect for all the youth coaches across the country‼️ pic.twitter.com/bFSE6F2Ip5
— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) September 13, 2023
