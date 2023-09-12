Jeff Scott Ready for 'most challenging coaching job'

Jeff Scott may have had Clemson fans doing a double take Tuesday night when he tweeted about returning to coaching in Clemson.

Unfortunately for Tiger fans, Scott was referring to coaching youth soccer.

I am in fact coaching in Clemson this fall… 4U Soccer ⚽️ I could tell within the first five minutes of our first practice tonight that this will probably be the most challenging coaching job I’ve had I have a newfound respect for all the youth coaches across the country‼️ pic.twitter.com/bFSE6F2Ip5 — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) September 13, 2023

