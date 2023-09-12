Key To Clemson's Success is Taking Care of Football

CLEMSON — When Dabo Swinney looks at his Clemson team, it is pretty obvious to him where the Tigers need to improve the most.

It’s turnovers.

Going back to last season, Clemson has lost the turnover battle in eight of its last nine games, including each of the first two in 2023. The Tigers are 5-4 in those nine games.

“It is just turnovers. I mean that is it,” Swinney said Tuesday as Clemson prepares to host Florida Atlantic Saturday at Memorial Stadium. “We have played two pretty good games, defensively. We have actually played pretty good both games, offensively.

“The major issue is turnovers.”

Clemson (1-1) committed three costly turnovers in its loss to Duke on Labor Day night and then last week, both of Charleston Southern’s touchdowns were a result of turnovers, including a 67-yard interception return. The Buccaneers also used a long fumble return to set up a one-yard scoring drive in the first quarter.

Duke scored 14 of its 28 points off Clemson turnovers.

“What we needed to improve on from the first week to last week was the red zone,” Swinney said. “Obviously, that was a major issue at Duke with three or four trips down there and you get nothing. Two of them were on the one.

“We scored every time in the red zone (this past week), not counting the last time where we ended the game. Seven true red zone opportunities, we were six out of seven in touchdowns and seven out of seven in points. That is the expectation of what we need to do down there. So, it was good to see that and it was good to see us finish. We just played cleaner in that area.”

With the red zone issues being fixed, Swinney believes the Tigers can really improve if they just take care of the football or at least play even in the turnover game.

The Clemson coach pointed out how the defense has forced turnovers in the first two games, but the offense is not complementing them in this area.

“The biggest thing is let’s go win the turnover margin,” Swinney said. “We are not going to be a great football team if we keep losing the turnover margin. I don’t care how good we run it, how good we pass it, how good a defense we play, that is a great equalizer against any opponent.

“So, that is something we hope we can get out of our system. We need to go on a run of winning the margin or at least be even. We don’t have to be perfect, but we have to at least be even. I’ll take those odds.”

How can the Tigers fix their turnover issues? Play fundamentally sound football.

“When you look at the turnovers we have had, one was a collision. But we let a guy spin out of a down-block that kind of create the collision,” Swinney said. “But football is a collision sport, so when you sign up to play running back, you have to hang onto the ball.

“Again, we have had a couple of ball handling issues. A snap that was just a little off and we did not handle the ball well. Those are fundamental things that you have to work every single day, which we do.”

Swinney does not know if their problems will be resolved this week or next, but he is hopeful.

“You are never going to be perfect,” he said. “Then we have to create more. That is another thing. We got one this past week, we needed two to get even. We had two the first game, we needed three, so we just have to find a way to have as many and see if we can find a couple of more.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!