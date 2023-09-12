Klubnik Focused on Being Himself with the QB Bar so High

CLEMSON — “Best is the Standard”

It’s draped on the walls in every Clemson facility. Since head coach Dabo Swinney took over, the Tigers took the standard far above what the program was used to in recent memory. Two national titles and a chokehold over the ACC for a decade.

No position represents this standard at Clemson like quarterback. The pair of Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence paved the way for the future, and while that’s great for the next generation, there’s a lot of pressure that comes with following those two. Each won national titles and finished as a Heisman finalist at some point in the career. Now, both are Pro Bowlers and household names in the NFL.

So yes, the best is the standard in the quarterback room. Sophomore Cade Klubnik is learning that very quickly as he navigates early adversity in the starting role. Against Duke, he struggled to find rhythm and faced criticism all over social media. A week later, he turned in an impressive second half after some early struggles. This is part of the job at a national program. Klubnik said he isn’t bothered by it during his availability Monday.

“People have high expectations at the position of quarterback here…I just try to be me,” Klubnik said. “Those are two guys that I look up to every single day and I strive to be like in many ways, but I just try to go play like me and just try to go be the best me and hoping that that’s good enough and I think that it is.”

It’s easy for a player like Klubnik in this spotlight to crumble, but he’s very conscious of his humanity as he describes being the best version of himself. People are quick to forget Watson didn’t just start the moment he arrived at Clemson. These things take time, and Klubnik saw the bulb turn on against Charleston Southern as he finished with a 75% completion percentage, 315 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, all people are going to talk about are the mistakes. Especially the one Klubnik called the worst play of his life. It’s just two games into his first season as a starter, but enjoying it is key for Klubnik to maintain who he is. Pressure makes diamonds, and the Tigers’ quarterback isn’t bothered by it.

“Obviously, people are going to say what they want to say,” he said. “You’ve just got to focus on the people in this facility and just, there’s so much joy in this game that you’ve got to focus on every day and be thankful for it.”