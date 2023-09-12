Lukus Talks Health, Confidence This Season

CLEMSON — Sophomore defensive back Jeadyn Lukus has already shown his explosiveness this season through Clemson’s first two games.

Meeting with the media Monday, Lukus discussed his development mentally and physicality over the last several months.

Lukus was asked where he thinks his biggest personal growth has come since last season.

“I’d definitely say I took a big leap in confidence from my freshman year,” he said. “I feel like I’m more comfortable with the playbook, and you know, now that I’ve been put in that situation on the island, I feel a lot more comfortable than I did last year. So, I say that’s the biggest thing is just confidence in getting the playbook.”

Lukus also credits his elevation as a player to improved health. The former high school All-American underwent surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He also missed most of the 2022 spring after having surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. Now, both shoulders are fully recovered.

“Knock on wood, I mean, I’m feeling great, feeling healthy and I’m just thankful for that,” he said.

Lukus and the Tigers return to action at 8 p.m. Saturday when they take on Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium.

