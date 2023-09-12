Sapp Details Heartfelt Moment After First Career Catch

CLEMSON — The first season in Clemson was a quiet one for sophomore tight end Josh Sapp, but he had his coming-out party in storybook fashion against Charleston Southern.

As a freshman, Sapp only played in five snaps over two games and redshirted the season. Against the Buccaneers this past Saturday, he made his first career catch and it was a big one. It was a perfect play call from offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, and he was all alone for a 25-yard touchdown. From the start of the play, Sapp knew it was his moment

“When I saw the corner dealt sitting in the flat, and then the safety went with the post over the top, so I knew I was going to be wide open right there,” Sapp said.

The score wasn’t just a moment for him, but also his family. Sapp’s father, Patrick, was a three-year starting quarterback at Clemson from 1992-94 before switching to linebacker and making 53 tackles.

He was in attendance for the game, and Sapp appreciated having the opportunity to enjoy that moment postgame with his father, especially since he played for the Tigers.

“He was just excited. Being the father there, him playing there as well. Just seeing me score, first catch and everything, so it was a good feeling all around,” Sapp said. “He was excited for me, proud of me. We enjoyed that moment together for sure.”

With the necessity for Clemson to maximize its weapons on offense, Sapp’s flash of success was a great sign for the future of the position for tight ends coach Kyle Richardson. As the season progresses, Sapp’s momentum could pay dividends alongside starter Jake Briningstool, and the Tigers will be better for it with another big target.