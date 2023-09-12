Shipley Admits Woods Has 'Thrown Him Down' in Practice

CLEMSON — The crowd in Death Valley got to see something Clemson players have dealt with in practice since freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods’ arrival. A five-star prospect from Alabama, Woods came into the program ready to play.

Rumblings were heard about Woods’ physicality, as he apparently dominated in the weight room and repped weight far beyond the normal for 18-year-olds. He’s 6-foot-2, 315 pounds as a freshman and plays above that strength. Against Charleston Southern, he had three tackles, which included him throwing a ball carrier to the ground.

That edge Woods plays with at the end leads to some emphatic finishes, comparable to a takedown in the UFC. Even the Tigers’ best have been on the wrong side of it in practice. Starting running back Will Shipley, who terrorized the ACC with 26 touchdowns over his first two seasons, admitted he learned very quickly about Woods’ strength.

“I don’t know if my pride will allow me to answer that, no I’m kidding. I’m kidding,” Shipley joked. “Pete has definitely got his hands on me a couple times in fall camp. It’s not something that I’m proud to say, but no, he’s just an absolute stud.”

It’s impressive to hear it from Shipley, whose competitive nature makes it very difficult to get the best of, even in practice. It’s difficult to recall a time Shipley got manhandled on a tackle, but apparently Woods has done just that.

If he can do it to the first-team All-ACC running back, it’s bad news for the rest of the conference. Did I mention he’s behind defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro? Yeah, that unit is stacked.

“Just to see how he’s come in and worked. The humility that he has being so successful early on in his career, you don’t see it often,” Shipley said. “I’m so excited for him and the direction that he’s headed…can’t wait to see just how he continues to be successful this year, but not happy to say that yeah, he’s thrown me down a couple times.”

Shipley continued his high praise for the freshman Woods, and how he’s evolved both as a player and a vocal leader for the team. As the season rolls on and Woods develops, expect to see plenty more of him throwing out the laundry when he cuts through opposing offensive lines.