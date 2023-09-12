Shipley Named to AFCA Good Works Team

CLEMSON — The American Football Coaches Association announced Tuesday that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named to the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his charitable and philanthropic work in both the Clemson community and his home metro area of Charlotte.

Shipley becomes the ninth member of the Clemson program all-time to earn an AFCA Good Works Team distinction, joining Robert Carswell (1999), Nick Eason (2000), Xavier Dye (2009), Deshaun Watson (2016), Sean Pollard (2018), Dabo Swinney (2019), Trevor Lawrence (2020) and Darien Rencher (2021). Clemson, Duke and Georgia are the only FBS programs to have placed a player or coach on the Good Works Team in five out of the last six years.

Shipley donated five figures along with former teammate K.J. Henry to create the 1 CLEM5ON endowment in November 2022 to benefit Clemson University’s Harvey and Lucinda Gantt Multicultural Center and Clemson Athletics’ “Hear Her Roar” campaign. Through those beneficiaries, the endowment will help with minority student retention at Clemson as well as provide resources to Clemson Athletics’ women student-athletes.

In May 2022, Shipley fundraised and presented a $10,000 check to Levine Children’s Hospital in his home metro area of Charlotte. He has continued to raise money for the hospital and has made visits to its young patients. He has also routinely volunteered his time as a mentor, guest speaker, general laborer and more for various schools and organizations, among them Weddington Elementary School, Clemson Elementary School, Ravenel Elementary School, Littlejohn Community Center, Helping Hands, Dabo’s All In Team Foundation, Coaches for Character and more.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

