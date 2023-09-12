Standout In-State RB ‘Really Liked’ Return Visit to Clemson

A talented young in-state running back, with a bunch of scholarship offers already under his belt, returned to Tiger Town last Saturday.

Broome High School (Spartanburg, S.C.) sophomore Jaylen McGill made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Charleston Southern game.

“I really liked the visit,” McGill told The Clemson Insider. “Got to talk to C.J. (running backs coach C.J. Spiller) and pretty much the whole coaching staff, and I could tell they wanted me there. I didn’t really have a highlight, but I enjoyed it for the most part.”

What did McGill, a class of 2026 recruit, hear from Spiller and the Tigers’ staff while on campus?

“Just really surprised with my size and stats from game Friday night,” he said.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder went off for 287 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns in Broome’s win over Union County last Friday. As a freshman last season, he ran for 1,036 yards and 23 touchdowns.

McGill lists FBS offers from App State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and James Madison, while he also holds SEC offers from South Carolina and Tennessee as well as an ACC offer from Virginia Tech.

Clemson hasn’t offered any 2026 recruits yet, but McGill said an offer from the Tigers down the road would be “amazing” for him.

Saturday’s visit marked McGill’s second to Clemson, as he also took a visit there last year.

“They’re big on academics,” McGill said of what stands out the most to him about the Tigers and their program. “My mom is big on that, and everything is competition. That’s right up my alley. I love their fan base and I look forward to coming back.”

