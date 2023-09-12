Swinney Gives Injury Updates During Tuesday Press Conference

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave a number of injury updates during his weekly Tuesday press conference.

Swinney said both wide receiver Cole Turner and wide receiver/defensive back Misun “Tink” Kelley will be available to play in Saturday’s game vs. Florida Atlantic.

Kelley, a true freshman, has yet to play this season, and Swinney reiterated that the Tigers would like to redshirt him if they can.

Turner, meanwhile, missed last week’s game vs. Charleston Southern with a lower-body injury.

“He’s going to be back this week. He (Tink) and Cole, we’ll get both of those guys back, which is good,” Swinney said. “I hate Cole missed this past week, but he’ll be back for sure, and then Tink is available if we need him, and a guy that we’re really excited about — really, really excited about, and a guy that probably would have, last year and the year before, would have been right there in the mix. But with Antonio (Williams) and Tyler (Brown), we feel like we might can hold that kid if we can. We’ll see what happens, but he’s ready if we need him.”

Swinney added that safety Andrew Mukuba, who also missed last week’s game with a lower-body injury, remains day-to-day but is “doing good.”

