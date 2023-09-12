Watch Woods' First Press Conference as a Tiger

CLEMSON — Star true freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods met with the media for the first time Tuesday.

The former five-star prospect from Alabama talked about why he chose Clemson over other schools, his first two games as a Tiger, his first night game in Death Valley on Saturday and much more.

Watch Woods’ first media availability below on TCITV:

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!