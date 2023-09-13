Etienne Mic'd Up in Season Opener

After missing all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, Travis Etienne came back with a bang last year, rushing for over 1,000 yards in his first NFL campaign.

Now, the former Clemson running back and 2021 first-round pick is off to a strong start this season. Etienne accounted for 100-plus yards this past Sunday, including 77 rushing yards on 18 carries and 27 yards on five catches. He sealed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts with a 26-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Etienne was wired for sound during Jacksonville’s season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Check out the following video from the Jaguars of Etienne mic’d up in Sunday’s game:

