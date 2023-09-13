Freshmen stars built strong connection early

CLEMSON — The defensive line at Clemson is an embarrassment of riches. Returning talent secured that on its own, but the pair of elite freshmen are taking it to the next level.

Defensive tackle Peter Woods and defensive end T.J. Parker have already turned in strong performances through two games as Tigers, and they’ve built a strong bond as well. During their high school career, the two competed against each other at the 7A level, and became very familiar.

Woods detailed this connection in his first experience with the media Tuesday.

“We had a long lasting relationship prior to Clemson because we played against each other in high school. Alabama 7A football is very competitive and we were one of the two best players in the state so just knowing his game, game recognizes game and just the person that he was, I knew he was a fit for the program,” Woods said.

Parker initially committed to Penn State, and Woods stayed persistent in recruiting him to Clemson. He says that it just happened over time and it’s worked out well with the two Tigers making plays early.

Their connection is deep, and Woods said the two come to the facility together every day and “that’s how it’s been since we got here.” Chemistry is something Woods mentioned, and that’s key considering how impactful the pair is up front through two games.

Looking forward, Woods gets his first experience in a night game at Death Valley Saturday against Florida Atlantic. With the Tigers fans rocking under the lights, Woods can’t wait for the opportunity.

”It’s going to be special,” Woods said. “I’ve actually been to a few night games in Death Valley where I’ve just been sitting up in my seat just hoping and wishing and praying that I get a chance to be out there so I mean, it’s time now so we’ve gotta put in the working Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday so we can show up Saturday.”

Clemson takes on the Owls Saturday at 8 p.m., televised on ACC Network with another chance to build momentum headed into conference play.