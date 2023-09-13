Greene Surprised when He Turned on SportsCenter

CLEMSON – On Sunday morning, wide receiver Hamp Greene had a pleasant surprise when he turned on ESPN.

Greene, a fifth-year veteran, earned himself the number one play on SportsCenter’s Top Ten after making an acrobatic one-handed grab late in the game last Saturday against Charleston Southern.

–With Greene appearing in 10 total games since 2019, having a play like he had on Saturday is something that every player dreams of, especially with this being his last season as a Tiger. “It was pretty surreal . . . A lot of fun. It’s pretty cool to see all your hard work and labor come to fruition. The Lord blessed me with a really fun play.”

–When Greene’s one-handed catch was aired on SportsCenter, he watched his phone blow up with texts and phone calls. “There was a big tsunami wave, you could say. [I received] a lot of support from my friends and family and people back home.” Greene’s teammates, including quarterback Cade Klubnik and defensive tackle Peter Woods, gave him plenty of credit when discussing the play at media day on Monday and Tuesday, saying that no one deserved to have that play more than Greene.

–As Greene broke down the play second-by-second, he acknowledged that he was not planning to make a flashy play like he did; he was simply just going through the motions and trying to complete the pass from backup quarterback Hunter Helms. “I got the play call and realized it was man coverage. Honestly, I was expecting the ball, but I was just trying to get open.”

–When asked what his “encore” play would be to follow his show-stopping act from last Saturday, Greene didn’t say that it would be another “Odell” catch. While the SportsCenter top-10 plays are fun, he said, now he is focused on pouring into his teammates and helping them recognize their potential.

