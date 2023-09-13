In-State Receiver Raves About First Visit to Death Valley

Among the prospects that Clemson hosted for its home opener last Saturday was this promising young in-state receiver.

Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.) sophomore Carter Coleman made an unofficial visit to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 66-17 win over Charleston Southern and raved about his experience in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

“I really enjoyed the visit!” Coleman said. “I loved the atmosphere and the whole experience and vibe of Death Valley. I would have to say the highlight of the visit is seeing how close the team was, and not just the players. During warmups, I saw coaches doing handshakes on the field and just laughing and having a great time coaching the sport they love. It really felt like a family environment.”

Coleman has made the trip to Tiger Town for the Dabo Swinney Camp three straight years, but Saturday marked the class of 2026 recruit’s first time attending a game at Clemson.

“The atmosphere at Death Valley was amazing!” he said. “I think it was probably one of the most energetic places I’ve ever been to. You could tell everyone in Death Valley loved the Clemson Tigers.”

Coleman spent plenty of time during the visit with Clemson life coach Reggie Pleasant, the former standout Tiger defensive back, and Coleman also had the chance to speak briefly with some coaches in the locker room following the game.

According to Coleman, the Tigers are looking at him as a slot receiver a la an Antonio Williams type of player, and the approximately 6-foot, 155-pounder sees similarities between his game and that of Williams.

“First we’re around the same size, that 5-11 slot receiver build,” Coleman said. “Just like Antonio, I also return punts and have strong hands and have the ability to make the tough catches.”

Coleman, who is also getting early interest from schools like Coastal Carolina, UNC Charlotte and South Carolina State, describes himself as a “big playmaker” on the field.

“I’m the type to love those chances to make the big-time catch or the big-time run,” he said. “I am a physical blocker and I can take a hit.”

There’s still a ways to go before Clemson starts offering recruits in the 2026 class, but Coleman said receiving an offer from the Tigers down the road “would be a dream come true” for him.

“I just want to keep working and give Clemson a reason to keep looking at me,” he said.

While Coleman doesn’t currently have any upcoming visits planned, he hopes to make it back to Clemson for another game at some point moving forward.

