Klubnik Doesn't Worry About Critics

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers approach their third game of the football season following their win against Charleston Southern. The Tigers will host Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 8 p.m.

After recording a career-high four touchdown passes for 315 yards against the Buccaneers, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik spoke to the media Monday to discuss the CSU game, preview the FAU game and more.

–Klubnik is confident his daily practice intensity sets the offense up for success. “I try to attack practice every single day like it’s a game, and then whenever I go out to the games, I just try to play free. Every day that I go out to practice, I’m pretending that I’m playing in front of 85,000 fans.”

–The sophomore went on to discuss his turnovers from the previous two games, including his interception against Charleston Southern in the first quarter, calling it, “The worst play I’ve ever had at quarterback in my whole life.” He talked about the importance of getting back into rhythm with help from “the 134 guys on the sideline right there with me that are encouraging me and just have my back.”

–Against Duke, following a fumble, Klubnik chased down the Blue Devils defender, preventing a touchdown at the time. The Clemson quarterback, when asked about it, revealed he reached over 21 mph on his sprint, the fastest of any Clemson player.

–In the first two games of the season, fans, along with the media, have criticized the Clemson offense and Klubnik, specifically. When asked how he deals with critics, Klubnik said, “I think it all starts with my faith. I don’t have to walk into class worrying about being judged or cheered up. I walk in the class knowing that I’m a Christian and I love Jesus and I don’t really have to base my identity off of [football].”

–Clemson has many veterans in the locker room, such as quarterbacks Hunter Helms, Paul Tyson, and wide receiver Hamp Greene, whose catch was voted number one on SportsCenter on Sunday. Klubnik explained their importance as leaders who consistently “push” and “lead” the team every week.

