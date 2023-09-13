Peach State Standout Picks Up Clemson Offer

A standout prospect from the Peach State reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

Rome (Ga.) High School’s Jaedon Harmon announced the offer via Twitter.

The class of 2025 recruit is listed as a linebacker by 247Sports, while Rivals and ESPN consider him a safety.

Harmon, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior, also lists offers from schools such as Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Harmon worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer.

–Photo courtesy of Jaedon Harmon on Twitter (@JaedonHarmon10)

