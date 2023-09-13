Swinney Talks Mukuba's Status and More

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly Wednesday post-practice media availability via Zoom.

Swinney confirmed again Wednesday that starting nickelback Andrew Mukuba (lower body injury) is still day-to-day and likely questionable for Saturday’s game vs. Florida Atlantic.

Swinney mentioned that true freshmen Khalil Barnes and Avieon Terrell have been getting most of the reps at nickelback. Mukuba missed last week’s game vs. Charleston Southern, and Barnes played 14 snaps while Terrell played 13.

Barnes and Terrell only played 27 combined snaps due to the fact Clemson primarily played a traditional 4-3 scheme vs. CSU and didn’t use a nickelback that much.

“Khalil and Avieon are the two guys kind of working in there at that spot in our normal nickel-type package,” Swinney said. “Man, two good players. Two really, really good players with bright futures.”

Barnes and Terrell each recorded one tackle against Charleston Southern.

“Barnes did a nice job for us last week,” Swinney said. “Really proud of him, and this is a great opportunity for him to really get some big-time valuable experience because it’s a long season, and really proud of him. He’s a very conscientious kid and works really hard. Same with Avieon. It’s been really good for him because they’ve gotten a ton of reps in practice.”

