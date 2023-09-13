Tigers Drop Out of One Outlet's Power Rankings, Stay in Another's

While Clemson dropped out of ESPN’s college football power rankings after Week 2, the Tigers stayed in this national outlet’s latest CFB power rankings.

Clemson (1-1, 0-1 ACC) is still in the top 25 of CBS Sports’ power rankings, although the Tigers dropped one spot to No. 22 after their 66-17 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday at Death Valley.

Thanks to 42 unanswered points put up by Clemson in the second half, Saturday’s game ended up being a blowout despite some early struggles from the Tigers that had them trailing 14-7 late in the first quarter after a pick-six from quarterback Cade Klubnik, which came on the heels of his fumble that led to CSU’s first touchdown.

The Tigers were able to bounce back as Klubnik responded with a career-high four touchdown passes, including one in the second quarter and two more in the third.

“Cade Klubnik was booed as the Tigers fell behind Charleston Southern early,” CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd wrote. “Klubs responded with a career-high 315 yards passing. Nothing like loyalty, eh, Tiger fans?”

As for other ACC teams in the CBS Sports power rankings, Clemson is one spot behind Miami, which is coming off a top-25 win over Texas A&M, while North Carolina is one spot ahead of the Hurricanes at No. 20 after surviving against App State in double-overtime. Duke, after upsetting Clemson in the season opener, improved to 2-0 with a win over Lafayette and is ranked No. 19 in the power rankings.

Florida State, which travels to Death Valley for a noon kickoff on Sept. 23, is No. 4 in CBS Sports’ power rankings behind Texas at No. 3, Michigan at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 1.

Prior to the matchup against the Seminoles, Clemson continues its three-game homestand with this Saturday’s contest vs. Florida Atlantic (8 p.m., ACC Network).

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 25 in ESPN’s power rankings after the loss to Duke before falling out of the power rankings after Week 2.

