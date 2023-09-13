Tyson Will Not Shy Away from Fighting Bear

CLEMSON – Reserve quarterback Paul Tyson met with the media Monday morning following his Clemson debut against Charleston Southern.

Tyson, a graduate transfer, was able to get some playing time during last Saturday’s win over Charleston Southern. Tyson completed 3-of-3 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ 66-17 victory.

–Among the many questions posed on Monday, Tyson was most commonly asked about his great-grandfather, legendary Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, arguably the greatest college coach of all-time. With a legacy like Bryant’s, expectations are high for someone from his family. Tyson was asked what it was like to grow up as a member of the Bryant family in Alabama. He said, “I never got a chance to meet him, but he made such a lasting impact on so many people’s lives that it makes me want to do the same thing for others.”

–Tyson was asked if he had any memorable stories about his great grandfather. He shared the story on how Bryant got his nickname. At just 13-years-old, Bryant was 6-foot-1 and weighed 180 pounds. He was challenged one dollar to wrestle a muzzled bear at a carnival. He accepted and beat the bear, but Bryant never received the dollar bill. Although, he did receive the eternal nickname of “Bear” Bryant.

–When asked if he would wrestle a bear for a dollar, Tyson said, “I mean I feel like I have to if my great-grandfather did. I couldn’t shy away from it but I’m not going to go out of my way to go fight one that’s for sure.”

–Coaching is in Tyson’s blood, and he made it clear his interest in pursuing coaching following his time at Clemson. He said, “I feel like I could definitely see myself in the coaching world.”

