What They Are Saying: Week 1 Buzz About NFL Tigers

A bunch of Clemson pros made plays in the first week of the NFL season, and there was plenty of buzz about various former Tigers on Twitter.

Check out what they were saying about some NFL Tigers in Week 1:

.@Trevorlawrencee always been a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/yzRWrrjSUK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 10, 2023

Former #Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has his 1st TD pass of the 2023 NFL season. The 1️⃣6️⃣ to Ridley connection is going to be scary this year down in Jacksonville. TLaw finally has a true WR1. pic.twitter.com/VYqfU9mlta — Faxon Childress (@FaxOnSports) September 10, 2023

Calvin Ridley’s awesome. So is Trevor Lawrence. https://t.co/pWqvBMDky1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 10, 2023

Trevor picking up right where he left off.@Trevorlawrencee 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Ctpong4Hsq — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 10, 2023

The highest-graded QBs in Week 1 🚀 pic.twitter.com/pZxcKaN4WY — PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2023

This is a play that won’t show up on the stat sheet: #Jaguars RB Travis Etienne sprinting up the field to make a crucial block for Calvin Ridley. Amazing effort and hustle. pic.twitter.com/9eG1v7i6ec — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 10, 2023

forget what the mainstream media is talking about, this was the moment i knew deshaun watson was back pic.twitter.com/yEU1ST5AAH — jml. (@jayml94) September 12, 2023

Deshaun Watson is back 😳 pic.twitter.com/CZg1eA6O2y — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) September 10, 2023

Have a day, @deshaunwatson ! One passing TD

One rushing TD

24-3 win pic.twitter.com/Fc2H1kpNjw — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) September 11, 2023

Cleveland, that W was for you! Lots of room to get better, but that was fun! Keep stacking! 4EVER love DAWG POUND! 🤞🏾🤙🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 10, 2023

Good luck being physical with DeAndre Hopkins #Titans pic.twitter.com/eKpC3cxaHB — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 10, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins route-running still on point…that's Marshon Lattimore going for a little ride pic.twitter.com/DZJGQvxKvZ — Christopher Harris (@HarrisFootball) September 11, 2023

Grady Jarrett… ready for his 9th season with the Falcons to begin pic.twitter.com/4H4CrTYZHh — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 10, 2023

Rookie DT Bryan Bresee records his first career sack on a split sack with LB Pete Werner to end the half#Saints #TENvsNO — Saints PR (@SaintsPR) September 10, 2023

Carlos Watkins with a sack. That's now five sacks for the Cardinals. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 10, 2023

This…all of this. The combo block by the C+LG, the spin move by McCaffrey, the downfield blocks by Aiyuk and Ray Ray McCloud. This is art. pic.twitter.com/QTQv3Zi8L3 — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) September 11, 2023

Highest graded Ravens on offense yesterday: (min 25 snaps) 🥇John Simpson – 87.2

🥈Morgan Moses – 79.3

🥉Zay Flowers – 78.2 pic.twitter.com/LMZQMJARJI — Beckett🔋 (@410Beck) September 11, 2023

Christian Wilkins had me howling. pic.twitter.com/YlaSeIRF7N — Michael Anderson (@Beastmike) September 11, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!