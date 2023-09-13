Woods Details Connection with Former Clemson Greats

CLEMSON — The reputation for Clemson’s defensive line was already strong, but the last decade took it up to the next level. Two of the players who made that impact are current NFL stars Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

Each have secured their place as some of the league’s best defensive tackles, and there’s a current freshman looking to reach that level. Peter Woods had the hype early on, and it’s translated to success through two games as a Tiger. He’s 6-foot-2, 315 pounds as an 18-year-old, and has the strength of a veteran.

Part of the early evolution comes from his experience with the aforementioned former Tigers and he detailed the work he put in with those two during the offseason. He’s even drawn comparison to those two, which amazes Woods.

“Really just wow, being compared to some Clemson greats right there and it’s big shoes to fill but I’m really just working every day,” Woods said. “Just going a day at a time, just trying to get better at the little things every day and hopefully I can just get half as great as them. I soaked up a lot from them this summer, being here this summer with them. Got to get in the film room a little bit and just understand the game from their point of view and even at the next level so it was big having that time with them, this summer.”

Those two were freshmen All-Americans when they arrived at Clemson, and Woods has the talent to reach that level in his first season. For many freshmen, the physicality is something you have to learn but Woods is far beyond his years on the field and in the weight room.

When you compare the group, there’s so much similarity in their strength and surprising agility given their size. The only notable difference in their stature is the pros are two inches taller, but you can’t rule out a late growth spurt for Woods. As he mentioned, it’s big shoes to fill but he’s well on his way to cementing his name as a Tiger on his own.