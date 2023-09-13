Woods is Living the Dream Playing for Clemson

CLEMSON – The Clemson Tigers are coming off of their first game at Memorial Stadium where they took down an FCS foe in Charleston Southern.

Earlier this week, defensive tackle Peter Woods previewed his first night game at Death Valley when the Tigers host Florida Atlantic (8 p.m.) on Saturday.

–With two games under his belt, Woods talked about his experiences so far. “It’s been special, you dream of things like this coming out of high school and I wasn’t really sure if I was going to make it to a point like this when I was little… first game in the Valley was great playing against Charleston Southern, it was great.”

–Woods was asked about his relationship with fellow freshman TJ Parker which dates all the way back to their high school days. He said, “Me and TJ, we had a long-lasting relationship because we played against each other in high school. I just knew he was a fit for this program so even when he was committed to Penn State that was still my guy. I was kind of in his ear, like ‘hey man we could really run it up here.’” Woods says Parker is the most consistent player he has even seen in his playing career.

–When asked about Nick Eason, a smile took over Woods’ face. “He’s just an all-around great guy. He knows what he is talking about. He was coached at every level, so the credibility is there. Every day he gives us food for thought in our meetings and he just tries to make sure we are okay mentally, so some of our food for thought are things that have nothing to do with football.” Woods says Eason is one of the main reasons why he made the decision to commit to Clemson.

